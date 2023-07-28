AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Department of Public Health is providing resources for residents in the city of Augusta including free showers.

DPH presents Project Refresh Shower Day, and organizers say participants can come to the Health Department on Laney Walker Boulevard on Monday, July 31st from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M., where they can take a shower, receive free food, new clothes, fresh haircuts, free transportation, and other community resources.

There will be free transportation provided by Augusta Transit where participants can be transported to and from the Health Department from these pick-up locations:

Master’s Table Soup Kitchen: 702 Fenwick St.

Red Roof Inn: 3030 Washington Rd.

Center for Hope/Sacred Heart: 1384 Greene St.

According to organizers, Project Refresh began in 2020 with the purpose of providing hope and restoring dignity by offering showers to the homeless and providing resources to those who lacked access to hygiene related services.

For more information and a list of their upcoming shower events can be found on their website at www.projectrefreshinc.com.