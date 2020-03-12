Dozens of employers pack Bamberg Civic Center to help community find jobs

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Residents in Bamberg County, South Carolina had a chance to find new employment opportunities following the closure of Rockland.

“The position I’m currently in Orangeburg, our office is closing,” Christina Galloway told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk about her reasons for attending Thursday’s event.

“I feel like more, more so than not that in positions at least areas. It’s who you know in order to get them a job. TThere actually don’t have many jobs that pay well enough to provide for what I need to accomplish in my area,” she added.

Galloway was one of the dozens of people looking to get to know employers at the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce job fair at the Bamberg Civic Center. “It just does my heart good to see all of the industries that are participating and the people coming in and putting in applications,” Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster said.

More than 20 businesses showed up with options running the gamut with many in manufacturing and public safety. “My experience and expertise are actually kind of broad. I’ve been in retail for several years, but I’m looking for something more an actual administrative atmosphere, customer care at home,” Gallaway shared.

“We’d been down here since June trying to find some good people to get to work,” Ken Paradiso said.

Paradiso is the Vice President of Sourcing and Compliance for Pegasus Sports. He says that there are always issues with finding quality skilled labor. He’s optimistic about Thursday’s turnout thanks to this local option.

“The biggest problem is it has been the internet, believe it or not, the internet works great for going to research. Information becomes terrible when you’re really located in a real specific spot and you’re trying to find specific people in that spot. You get too many papers coming in and you have to filter through everything to find a good quality candidate,” he said.

With between 20-25 fresh applications in hand, it’s giving companies like Pegasus Sports a vehicle to stay within the community to help those in the community like Tamir Shivers. He’s applied for a number of jobs like in fast-food, manufacturing and grocery stores but he’s just looking for a chance.

“I don’t really just trying to get some income cause time’s getting hard. I know. I ain’t going to get too personal though,” he shared.

Officials say they will continue to hold these job fairs as long as the need is there.

