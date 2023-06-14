AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Two local concert halls are paying tribute to a well–known local journalist.

The marquees outside the Imperial Theater and Bell Auditorium are honoring the life of Don Rhodes, who died last week.

He was known across the country for his “Ramblin’ Rhodes” column that focused on country music. It celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020.

Rhodes also covered politics and entertainment for the Augusta Herald and the Augusta Chronicle. A memorial service will be held June 24th at American Legion Post 71 in North Augusta.