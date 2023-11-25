AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s the day after Black Friday, but shoppers around the Garden City got another opportunity to get some great deals.

“We’re basically a bunch of store owners and business owners who are working together to try to plan big events. Today is probably our biggest event of the year,” said Downtown Soul City Director, John Porter.

The annual Small Business Saturday Crawl gives patrons a chance to visit and shop in 14 locally owned businesses in the Garden City.

The event is presented by Downtown Soul City, which some owners say has been a tremendous help.

“We love being part of Downtown Soul City because they do help us out. They help us with posting, we get to be part of these great events. There’s one now, we do an event during Master’s week, and it just gets our name out there for anybody who doesn’t drive down 5th street,” said Urban K9 Owner, Tonya Boswell.

Other business owners say this event is so important to have, because it puts small businesses in the spotlight–which is typically on bigger stores.

“People don’t realize what it is having a small business, how it’s so much different from the big box stores. Every sale means so much to families, and not only my family but my employee’s families–and the list goes on and on about how it helps the community,” said Tiffany Bleu Bridal Owner, Brandy Jones.

Porter says as they continue to hold this annual event, it not only does a service for small businesses, but the city as a whole.

“Sometimes you walk by something, and you don’t even know what it is, you don’t take the venture to go inside. So, we’re trying to get people to explore their own hometown, we’re trying to get them to shop local, because if you shop local, your money stays local–and it goes to helping Augusta itself,” said Porter.

To find more information about Downtown Soul City, and the small businesses they advocate for, click here.