Downtown parking plan still raising questions

It is going to be like Deja VU all over again for Augusta Commissioners who will begin 2020 in almost the same position they were in in 2019, looking at recommendations to bring a paid parking program downtown.

Augusta leaders say it’s needed, but after a fulll year a program to bring paid parking downtown still has not been approved.

“We got to start this somewhere I mean it’s like going to the dentist you got to get into the chair at one point or another we need to look at what we need to do we keep putting it off putting it off and putting it off,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Commissioners were scheduled to vote on hiring SP + plus to manage the program set the costs and hours and change city ordinance at their last meeting a couple of weeks ago, but before the vote city leaders were handed dozens of pages of documents about the parking program.

You’re talking about contractual details which is one of the documents we received None of us had a chance to look through it,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Some Commissioners saying they can’t support any parking plan until they know where parking revenues will be spent.

“Where will this revenue go to we have to in my mind make that a true revenue fund and I want it to just go beautify to the streets and enhance lighting of downtown,” said Commissioner Mary Davis.

Commissioners also expressing concerns that downtown will under go a major make over in 2021, taking away parking spots yet the contractor SP Plus will be paid from parking revenues.

“They’ll be taking the money out of revenues but what happens if that revenue is not there will we have to pay them are we going to be liable to continue to get them their salaries suppose to get it’s a big concern,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

“If parking revenues don’t meet it, it comes from the General Fund, is that a worry?”

It is a worry I’m not sure where they are getting their numbers from where they are forecasting the amount of revenue so that is something we definitely need to take a closer look at,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

City engineers say the are still negotiating with SP Plus to manage the downtown parking program so the draft agreement commissioners saw two weeks ago will likely have some changes in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.