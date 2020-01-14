Downtown parking plan needs workshop

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A plan to bring a paid parking program to downtown Augusta still needs more work

The proposal before commissioners is to charge $1.50 to park in the central business district from Monday through Saturday.

City leaders have been discussing the proposal for months, however, a commission committee Tuesday afternoon failed again to move the proposal forward.

“I’m still not ready to go with the parking program right now, I don’t think. I think some things need to be changed such as, the time limits…the amount of parking…and things like that,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Commissioners voted to hold a downtown parking work session on Monday January 27th to get answers to all outstanding questions about the program.