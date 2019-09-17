Downtown Parking plan advances

A paid parking plan for downtown Augusta gets the green light.

Commissioners approving hiring a Chicago based company to come up with the details of a program on rates, hours. and enforcement.

But even though commissioners are moving forward with the plan some city leaders are not yet ready to say they’re in support.

I’m not sure this is the right time for Augusta to move forward with this initially I was a early supporter of it looking at what we have available to us as well as talking to business owners downtown I think we need to take a different approach,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Once the consultants finish their work on the paid parking program for downtown it will come back to commissioners for final approval