Downtown nightclub Sumyung Ho gets probation after shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Violence erupted at downtown night club Sumyung Ho last month, that had commissioners looking at two recommendations on what action to take.

“We have to look at the recommendations that was given to us. We need a recommendation from the Sheriff’s Office. We need a good recommendation from Planning and Zoning,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

The Sheriff’s Office recommendation was for six months’ probation, this after an altercation on the club’s dance floor resulted in four people being shot, including one underage.

The city Planning Department wanted 90 days suspension, followed by a year’s probation.

In the end commissioners voting ten to zero in favor of six months’ probation.

“The Department head gave us one recommendation, the Sheriff’s Department which had multiple conversations with the owner basically said it was a private entity that came in when we had the situation obviously all eyes will be on them during their six months’ probation.

Sheriff’s investigators and owners telling commissioners they are making changes including getting a metal detector and in-house security.

“If you got people working with you trying to make things better give them a second chance but second chance is all we can give them,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

Commissioners warning the night club they will be under scrutiny during probation.

“If anything happens within those six months, we’ll shut them down,” said Commissioner Frantom.

The club does escape harsher punishment that could have seen its doors closed for three months.

City planners say within the next six months if the club comes back before commissioners for another violation the club’s license would face being revoked not just suspended.