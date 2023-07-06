AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A celebration for America’s Birthday ended up with some questioning their safety and their own property after a group of people were setting off fireworks in a dangerous way on Broad Street in downtown Augusta.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with several people who say incident happened Tuesday night between 10th and 12th street.

Others who we spoke with off camera say the fireworks were being thrown at each other by a group of kids.

No one was reported injured so far, we reached out to Richmond County Sheriff’s office for an incident report and are waiting to hear back.

People’s biggest concern is that help didn’t arrive on time, but are glad no one they saw got hurt.

Chris Villican was there, “It had to be 20, 30 – maybe more– it seemed like younger people, maybe 20’s, but just running around throwing fireworks everywhere. We thought it was small ones, but it was the big mortars that hop in the air. So, I parked right before I park, I realized one of the mortars went off in front of my car and then a couple behind it. Like they were throwing it at people.”

As of Thursday morning, NewsChannel 6 is still seeing social media posts about the fireworks.

We understand they’re several videos and pictures showing these incidents in downtown Augusta, if you’d like to share please email them to producers@wjbf.com. You will be asked to sign a release form. You can remain anonymous.