Downed power pole knocks out electricity to over 2000 CSRA Georgia Power customers

CSRA (WJBF) – A truck knocked down a power pole on the 2800 block of Washington Road, killing power for more that 2600 Georgia Power customers.

According to the Georgia Power outage map, Around 11 a.m. Thursday, 2686 customers in the area south of Riverwatch Parkway and north of Washington Road, with the outages following parallel courses along Bertram Road and Alexander Drive.

Power has been restored to most residential customers, but several businesses along Washington Road are still feeling the heat.

Traffic in that area is being rerouted.