Richmond County fire crews responding to the scene of a fire in the Harrisburg neighborhood.

Official tells us of a two houses on fire on Eve Street.

The fire was reported around 2:59 PM.

One of the homes was completely destroyed. The second home had significant damage.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

The road is set to be blocked off, avoid the area if possible.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for updates on this developing story.