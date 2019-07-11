‘Donut boy’ stops in Burke Co. to thank law enforcement during cross-country trip

He’s known as the donut boy.

Tyler Carach, says, “I’m thanking the police officers for their service with donuts.”

Three years ago, Tyler used up his allowance money to serve those who serve us. Yep, that’s right…with donuts.

“When we left, I asked my mom why they were so excited over a snack?” says Carach.

His mother, Sheena Carach, says, “I was explaining that it wasn’t the snack it was the fact that he took the time to appreciate them. And that spurred this whole cross country trip.”

48 states down, almost 90,000 donuts, and he’s only 11-years-old.

Burke County Chief Deputy, Lewis Blanchard, says, “to have somebody show that much appreciation for law enforcement, definitely warms our hearts.”

For an aspiring first responder himself, the Burke County Sheriff’s Department had a surprise. They swore him in as a Deputy Sheriff.

However, he doesn’t want to be just any Deputy Sheriff.

“I want to be a K-9 Officer,” says Karach.

Tyler played with a K-9 and even got to see a demonstration of what they do. His mother, who used to be an officer, also got in on the fun.

“It’s just a very humbling thing to be a part of, and to watch my child make a difference,” says his mother.

The “I Donut need a reason to thank a cop” cape says it all.

“Tyler’s awesome. Anybody that has gone to any state except for Mississippi and Hawaii, that is just amazing. What a great young man,” says Chief Deputy Blanchard.

Mississippi and Hawaii are next on the map.

“My favorite donut is a white powdered donut,” says Chief Deputy Blanchard, and he got his favorite donut.

The mayor also joined the ceremony and named July 11th Tyler’s Day in Waynesboro.