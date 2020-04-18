Don’t let mosquitos ruin your quarantine escape

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Experts are predicting a big mosquito season this year due to all the rain.

As we spend more time in and around our home,it is more important to take preventative measures to stop the pests.

Arrow Exterminators recommends the following:

Avoid times during the hours of dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active

Eliminate all sources of standing water such as children’s wading pools, birdbaths and flower pots

Keep rain gutters cleaned out to prevent water from standing in drains

Cut back or get rid of unnecessary vegetation around the home where mosquitoes can breed

Keep swimming pools covered in colder months to prevent mosquitoes from laying their eggs, and drain any water that has collected on top of pool covers

Screen windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside homes

Consider using yellow bug light bulbs in outdoor light fixtures – the bulbs reduce the number of flying insects around your home.

Be sure to use insect repellant with picaridin or DEET in accordance to label directions.

Arrow Exterminators’ Jason Fain joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk via Skype to share other tips to help homeowners protect themselves against mosquitoes this year.