AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Community members can beat the summer heat with a cool treat, all while raising money Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Dairy Queen is hosting its annual Miracle Treat Day on Thursday, July 27 in order to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, of which the Children’s Hospital of Georgia is part of.

According to a statement from the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, Dairy Queen will donate $1 or more of proceeds from each Blizzard sold in the greater Augusta and Savannah regions.

The Children’s Hospital philanthropy team is also expected to bring Dairy Queen treats to purchase for employees who are unable to visit a location that day. They will be in Terrace Dining from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and in the lobby of the Children’s Hospital of Georgia from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.