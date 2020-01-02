Donor blood down to a one day supply

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The need for blood donors in the CSRA is increasing every day. At Shepheard Community Blood centers, the stock of blood is drastically low but there’s a way you can help.

The blood centers need A-negative, O-positive, and O-negative blood immediately. O-negative blood can be used to treat anyone.

The Shepeard Community Blood Center is a non-profit company and one of the neat things about them is all the blood donated to them will stay local. Helping patients at University Hospital, AU Medical, and the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Right now, supply is not meeting demand. With more blood going out than donations coming in, the blood centers are down to a one day supply. One donation equals three pints and that saves three lives.

You can start 2020 off by helping your own community. To be a blood donor you need to be at least 17-years-old and weigh more than 110 pounds. You must bring a photo ID to donate.

The Shepeard Community Blood centers in Aiken, Evans, and Augusta all open at 9:00 a.m.

Here are the addresses: