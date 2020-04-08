Donations needed after Burke County family loses home in fire

GOUGH, Ga. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, April 7, 2020 Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Burke EMA/Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on Bothwell Ave. and Torbit St. in Gough.

The family who lived in the home lost everything as a result of the fire. Sheriff Williams met with the family and was able to provide assistance with immediate needs. The BCSO has been in contact with Red Cross and was able to secure housing for the family for last night and tonight.

The family still needs help from the community gathering some essential items.

The following items most needed are as follows:

Clothes (New/Gently Used)

Gift cards (Monetary)

Restaurant Gift Cards

In-store Gift Cards (i.e. Walmart, Target, etc.)

Donations can be dropped off at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Clothing Sizes: