Dominion Energy issues urgent warning about billing scam

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Dominion Energy is reaching out to the public in an effort to warn customers about a scam that replicates the Dominion Energy phone number and uses an actual Dominion Energy message to steal account information.

Here’s what to look for:

Customers should be on the lookout for scammers attempting to exploit the public health emergency to obtain their personal or financial information. Here are some helpful tips to protect themselves against scams: Dominion Energy does not call customers and threaten service disconnection if the customer does not make a payment immediately. Dominion Energy does not demand payment with a credit or debit card by phone, or ask customers to buy a prepaid card, wire a transfer or send a money order to pay their bills. Utility scammers often falsify their caller ID so it appears as if they’re calling from a local number, or even Dominion Energy’s customer service number. When in doubt, hang up. Never provide identifying information over the phone, including your Social Security, credit or debit card numbers. If customers suspect they are being scammed, they should hang up and review their account online, on the customer mobile app or by calling the customer service number on their bill. Dominion Energy

Officials say the phone calls are especially targeting Aiken customers.