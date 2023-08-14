AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A rabid raccoon was killed by domestic dogs in the yard of a Richmond County resident according to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).

The incident occurred in the Lake Olmstead area of Augusta on August 4th.

Augusta Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the raccoon to send it off for testing.

Test results from Georgia Public Health Laboratory (GPHL) confirmed the raccoon was positive for rabies.

Authorities are currently notifying residents in the area to avoid contact with wild animals.

The Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section recommends the following:

Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.

Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.

Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.

Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

The Health Department is asking all residents to make sure pets are vaccinated against rabies and to avoid all contact with wild animals.

In addition, report any contact of humans and domestic animals with wild animals to Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section office at 706-667-4234 or Augusta Animal Services at 706-790-6836.