Dogs abandoned at Animal Services need vet, new homes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta animal leaders hope to find homes for nearly a dozen dogs abandoned at the shelter overnight.

Despite a notice prohibiting anyone from abandoning animals outside Augusta Animal Services, someone did the exact opposite leaving 11 dogs inside crates.

“They were all in crates, either a wire crate or a plastic crate. The crates were zip tied closed,” said Augusta Animal Services Director James Hill.

That’s how Augusta Animal Services staff started their Tuesday morning. 11, mixed breed dogs crammed into crates, with fleas on them and having very little food to eat.

Director James Hill said someone dropped the dogs off at the front gate and left, leaving them with a lot of work to do.

“We plan on getting them vetted from the vet and make sure there are no underlying issues,” he said. We’re reaching out to rescue organizations that we work with in the Augusta area and hopefully we will be able to find them some homes.”

Animal Services does have surveillance cameras, but Hill said it’s just a live feed inside the gate. It does not record. Conversations have already started though to put additional cameras outside the gate to prevent dog abandonment, a charge Hill said carries with it a $1,000 fine.

“We ask that the public, if anyone knows any information, will step forward, contact the Sheriff’s Office. We will be working with the Sheriff’s Office to prosecute whoever did this to the fullest extent of the law.”

There is certainly a right way to surrender you pet if you are not able to care for it. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. It’s also open on Saturdays, but closed on Sundays.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps