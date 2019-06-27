Dog from Colorado ends up in Augusta, hospital working to get him home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A dog registered to a family in Colorado made its way to the Peach State.

A one-year-old Pit Bull name ‘Goliath’ was found tied to a tree with a bucket of water at an Augusta home. The people who found him took him to Highland Animal Hospital. The staff there scanned the dog’s microchip and made the Colorado connection.

A receptionist said the owner can’t make it to Georgia to pick up her fur baby, so she’s looking for help to get him home.

“I know there are rescues out there that do transportations,” said Susanne Frerichs. who made the connection. “I know that we have one of our clients who is a truck driver, so he’s going to reach out to his community of people and see if anybody might be headed to Colorado.”

The hospital checked him out and he’s in good shape. Frerichs said this is why microchipping your pet is important. Highland will scan animals free.