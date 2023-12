AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Crews responded to a house fire on the 1700 block of Cornell Drive Tuesday afternoon.

According to the agency’s Facebook page, when firefighters arrived on the seen they saw fire and smoke billowing from the home.

Crews from Engine 11 and Truck 4 went inside and put out the blaze.

Courtesy of AFD

Courtesy of AFD

Courtesy of AFD

Authorities say during the search, one deceased dog was found.

There are no other reported injuries.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.