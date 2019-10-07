Doctors see unseasonably early positive flu cases

University Hospital representatives say doctors are already seeing positive flu cases, which is considered unseasonably early.

The city of Harlem is participating in flu prevention with its first ever flu shot provider in the area.

Even if you get your flu shot today, you still could be exposing yourself as well as others tomorrow. The pharmacists at Harlem’s Pharmacy say that when you get your flu shot it takes about 2 weeks just for your body to respond to the vaccine.

Interaction with others, breathing in the are, turning door knob handles, and shaking hands sounds like a normal day, but during flu season, these daily actions become dangerous.

Pharmacist with Harlem’s Pharmacy, Kyle Pulliam, says, “getting the flu shot is very important. Every year, probably about 50,000 people die from the flu. Last year was an unusually bad year. About 80,000 people died from the flu.”

Increased numbers last year, and doctors are already seeing an unseasonable number this year.

“We’re already seeing cases of the flu in September. Typically, we don’t see them until December,” says Pulliam.

University Hospital confirms an average of two-to-three positive flu tests per day in the last week, just in their prompt care facilities. Also in their prompt care facilities, they had a total of about 40 to 45 cases since their first positive test this season.

“The typical symptoms are fever and chills, nausea vomiting. Something that comes on fairly quickly,” says Pulliam.

He says seniors get a double dose of the vaccine because of weakened immune systems, but the flu shot is for all ages.

“If it’s a young child that may not have built up their immune system yet, so it’s important for them to get one. Somebody that’s pregnant, individual that has cancer or chronic disease, all those people need a flu shot because they’re immune system is going to be compromised and they are not going to be able to fight it off as well,” says Pulliam.

The flu is curable. If you have contracted the virus and get help within two days, Tamiflu will heavily decrease your symptoms. If it can’t be cured, the virus causes other problems in your body.

“Usually it will lead to like a respiratory problem, respiratory depression. If it’s in an elderly person, somebody that’s immuno-compromise, then obviously it is going to hurt them faster and quicker than it would an average person,” says Pulliam.

If treated, the flu can last up to two weeks.

If you’re looking for a flu shot in your area, you can click: here.