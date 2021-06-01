Doctors Hospital’s fight for Columbia County hospital is over

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Doctors Hospital’s pursuit to build a full hospital in Columbia County is over, as the Georgia Supreme Court has declined Doctors’ appeal to have the High Court hear the case.

Augusta University Medical Center will build the first hospital in Columbia County.

The healthcare organization is aiming to build a 100-bed hospital right off of Exit 190 on Gateway Boulevard adjacent to Quest Church.

Doctors Hospital still plans to build a free standing Emergency Room in the county, at the old Fatz Cafe location on Belair Road.

Doctors Hospital has released the following statement: