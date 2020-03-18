Doctor’s Hospital updates visitation policy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Although Doctor’s Hospital has not yet had a patient test positive for COVID-19, they are updating their visitation policy to protect staff, patients, visitors, and the community.

Beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. the following rules will apply:

Visitors will only be allowed from noon-5:00 P.M.

One visitor per patient

No visitors under 18 allowed

There will be limited points of entry into the hospital

CEO Doug Welch said,

“The decision to restrict visitors was difficult and made only after careful consideration as we witness schools, churches and other venues restrict gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We recognize that there are times when having a visitor or family member present is crucial. In certain cases exceptions will be made based on the circumstances of the patient.”

The hospital will limit public entrances to the ER, Wound Center, and Main Entrance only. All other entry points will stay closed until further notice. Greeters will be screening people at these entrances with a list of basic questions to help make sure those who may spread the virus will receive care without exposing others.

Visitors will not be allowed entry if they have the following symptoms:

A fever greater than 100 degrees

A cough or shortness of breath after being outside of the country for 14 days

Have had direct contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer John Farr, MD. says,

“For many people, COVID-19 will present very similarly to the flu and they will recover safely at home with rest and fluids. Those at highest risk are the elderly and immunosuppressed. The best protection right now is hand washing, covering your cough and practicing social distancing by avoiding large groups of people.”

