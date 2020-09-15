Doctors Hospital to hire 137 Registered Nurse’s at hiring fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Doctors Hospital is having a hiring fair to bring on 137 full-time and part-time Registered Nurses over the next four months.

A spokesperson with Doctors says some positions were open before the pandemic, while others are normal turnovers.

Many departments are looking to get back to their pre-pandemic staffing levels. Those departments include technicians, respiratory therapists, social workers, and more.

You’ll be offered benefits and competitive pay.

It’s at the hospital from 11 AM-2 PM. If you’d like to register, CLICK HERE. If you are interested, Doctors Hospital encourages you to visit the careers section on their website for the latest information on hiring events and open positions.