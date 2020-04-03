Doctors Hospital stepping up protocols for people inside its hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Staff, patients and even visitors are now required to wear a mask while inside of the facility.

Checks for fever will also be required for everyone entering the building, and the original policy of one visitor per patient still pertains.

Currently, Doctors has 1 positive COVID-19 patient listed as an inpatient, with 20 more inpatients waiting for COVID-19 test results.

A Doctors Hospital representative tells us, they are prepared for an influx of patients, if necessary, with plans to convert the 5th floor of the hospital to a COVID unit providing 40 beds.

When asked about personal protection equipment, Peter Moberg responded that Doctors is in a good position,