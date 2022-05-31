AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Around the country, May 29th is known as “529 Day.”

It’s a day dedicated to raising awareness about each state’s 529 plan and the importance of saving for college.

“Throughout the year we promote the benefit of financial planning for future education goals. The 529

Day Baby celebration raises awareness of Georgia’s college savings plan and will inspire families to

utilize the resources we have to help them save,” said Georgia Student Finance Commission President

Lynne Riley.

Doctor’s Hospital of Augusta, in partnership with the state of Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan, welcomed Hayden Tramble, the hospital’s first “529 Day Baby,” and awarded him a $1,529 contribution to his Path2College 529 Plan savings account.

This marks the eighth year of the partnership awarding a college savings account to a “529 baby.”

If you’re a family who welcomes a new baby in 2022 and want an opportunity to win money for their college savings CLICK HERE.