Doctors Hospital of Augusta to limit visitation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Doctor’s Hospital will be limiting visitation beginning January 1, 2021 due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in the community.

Hospital entry points will be limited to the ER, the Main Entrance and the Wound Center. All visitors MUST wear a mask, have their temperature taken, and sanitize their hands.

Most patients will be allowed one visitor from the hours of 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Visitors must be at least 18-year-old. Patients having surgery can have one visitor who must stay in the surgery waiting room or main lobby.

Patients in the Women’s Center may have one visitor, however if the visitor leaves, they will not be allowed back in the building until regular visiting hours.

Patents in the Emergency Department are not allowed to have visitors in the lobby but will be allowed one visitor once they are in a room. Minors or patients who need assistance with

communication, and patients with disabilities will be allowed to have one visitor in the lobby. Pediatric patients are allowed one visitor.

Burn ICU visitors will be permitted from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ICU visitors will be permitted from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. In certain cases, exceptions will be made based on the circumstances of the patient.

Visitors will not be allowed for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or for patients under investigation.