Doctors Hospital hosts free community skate day at Evans on Ice

EVANS, GA (WJBF) – Thursday, December 12th, Doctors Hospital is hosting a Free Community Skate Day at Evans on Ice.

The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and makes it so that anyone can come and skate for free.

“We wanted to do something special during the holidays, just to say ‘thank you’ and show our gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity to care for our community throughout the year,” said Director of Communications and Public Relations, Lynthia Ross.

