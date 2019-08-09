Doctors Hospital holds decontamination drill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local hospital prepares for a dangerous situation.

Doctors Hospital held a decontamination drill on Friday.

The hospital’s emergency response team practiced what to do should a hazardous material ever be released in the hospital.

And they were not alone. This time the drill was a joint effort.

“We got the fire department and Fort Gordon here actually working with us. This is the first time this has been done, and we’re actually working together to show the community that we can work as a team when a hazardous situation happens,” says Acy Miller, Emergency Manager for Doctors Hospital.

Doctors Hospital is home to the largest burn center in the United States.