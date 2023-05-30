AUGUSTA, Ga. ( WJBF) – Doctors Hospital and Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan is the key to saving for a college education.

On Tuesday, May 30th, the first baby born on National 529 Day, would receive a $1,529 scholarship that would be donated to a 529 savings account.

The lucky family was the Dandrige family, baby girl Scarlett Dandrige was the first to receive the scholarship.

Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan is a kick-start to a college fund that is a tax-advantaged savings account designed to be used for the beneficiary’s education expenses. The money can be used for a wide range of college expenses at accredited schools nationwide in addition to tuition expenses for K-12, certain apprenticeship costs, and student loan repayments.

Mac Dandrige, father of the winning baby, says, “I think it’s a good start, a good momentum. We’re actually just thinking about, oh like we should start funds for them. So I think it takes a little pressure off of us, you know letting Scarlett be number one. I think it’s a blessing. Ultimately I think it’s a nice welcome to Georgia, you know moving back.”

National 529 Day commemoration reminds families and friends that contributing to a 529 savings plan can help prepare a child for future college attendance.

Saving early has the potential to deliver compound earnings over a longer period of time.