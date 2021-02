AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) --- In his first TV interview since being sworn in as the new Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk sits down with Bill Weeks. He discussed a number of topics including challenges his office is now facing due to the pandemic."It's a challenge going back to the basketball. I relate everything to athletics," Weeks told Shawn about how he runs his office.

Weeks is taking the skills he learned on the hardwood during his time at the University of South Carolina Aiken to the Second Judicial Circuit. "It's a game where there are high stakes on all sides and very visible. It's like playing on the floor of Carolina Coliseum. You know you got everybody watching you. I just enjoy that part of being a lawyer. I enjoyed the competitiveness," he added.