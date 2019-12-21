Do you need a “decoration diet”?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The holiday hoopla is here! Some of us have the latest in decorations like laser lights, window projectors, and light displays. But, a recent national survey, reveals that while we’re fattening up on festive decorations for the house and home, what most locals really need to go on a “Decoration Diet!”

Manager at UNITS Moving and Portable Storage of Augusta Jennifer Jankus stopped by Good Morning Augusta Weekends to share tips with anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk on the survey UNITS Moving and Portable Storage Commissioned and how you can get on the decoration diet.