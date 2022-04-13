AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Members of the criminal street gang “Loyalty Over Everything” also known as “LOE” have been indicted by the Grand Jury for the murder of 8-year-old Arbrie Leigh Anthony. The District Attorney’s Office presented a 25-count indictment to the Grand Jury against five members.

Arbrie was gunned down during a drive-by shooting back in January on Third Avenue in Augusta. Police say she was petting a horse in her front yard when she was shot in the head. The horse was also killed.

Those final moments of Arbrie Anthony’s life were caught on camera by her father.

“I wake up some mornings and be like why or like why me or why her,” said Arbrie’s father, Arthur Anthony.

The pain of her untimely death still lingers, but a glimpse of hope is now nearing just a week before what would’ve been her 9th birthday.

“It’s like a sigh of relief,” said Anthony.

Five members of the gang Loyalty Over Everything, Kendariss Brown, Antoine Redfield, Henri Beach, Destiny Rich, and Antionous Thomas have been indicted on 25 felony counts by the grand jury for Arbrie’s death.

Arbrie’s father says “It doesn’t bring my daughter back, but it does show me that Richmond County and everyone who’s involved is actually doing their best to get justice for my daughter.”



“I feel good. It’s a start of justice. It’s giving us some peace, it might not bring my niece back, it might not bring my brother back his daughter, but that’s giving us some type of comfort and that’s making us secure in our justice system,” said Jamila McDaniel, Arbrie’s Aunt.

Some of those charges include murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, and cruelty to animals.

“Do they understand what they have done to us as a whole? No, they don’t. It was just senseless, but they hurt us,” said McDaniel.

And those indictments were not just for Arbrie’s death, but also for two other children who were shot in Dogwood Terrace just two days before Arbrie was shot.

McDaniel says, “This is something that should’ve been done with the street gangs. It’s supposed to been stopped, but I’m glad that we can use her in a positive way to impact the gang violence, impact people’s heart and to impact the justice system.”

The DA’s office says that more charges could be coming as this investigation continues. Arbrie’s family says they will continue the fight to keep Arbrie’s name alive.

District Attorney Jared Williams said in a statement, “We are going to root out gang violence in this community, and we will not rest until justice is done for these victims.”