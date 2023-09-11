AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) will host a Career Fair on Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Richmond County at the Augusta Regional Youth Detention Center.

DJJ is looking to hire Juvenile Correctional Officers, Detention Counselors, Teachers, Mental Health Providers, Food Service Workers, Housekeepers, and General Support Staff.

To help expedite the interview process, individuals interested in applying should bring their social security card, valid driver’s license, and proof of a high school diploma or GED. Each job position includes insurance benefits, 401K, paid holidays, and leave.

If you’d like more details on the DJJ Career Fair, you can call 404-508-6500.