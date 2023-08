McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Department of Natural Resources divers are working to recover the body of a man they believe is a drowning victim in Lake Thurmond.

DNR says a man went missing off his boat near the Plum Branch Yacht Club on Monday.

They say he went in to the water and never came back up.

Divers are at the lake right now trying to find the victim.

His identity has not been released.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.