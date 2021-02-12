‘Ditch Your Date, Adopt a Dog!’ with FOTAS and ACAS

Corey, a gorgeous, gray mixed breed is expected to be a popular choice during this Saturday’s special event at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Animal Shelter and Friends of the Animal Shelter are hosting a Valentine’s adoption event Saturday!

February 13th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, adoptions will be $35 and everyone who adopts will receive a free pet grooming at Aiken’s Hair of the Dog.

Adoption appointments are encouraged due to COVID-19 restrictions. Call 803-642-1537 and choose option 5 to schedule a visit, or you can email info@fotasaiken.org. The animal shelter is located at 333 Wire Rd. in Aiken. You can visit the website HERE for more information.