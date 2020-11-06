District Attorney Paine concedes election; DA elect Jared Williams sets goals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – With 100% of the votes counted, the Augusta Judicial Circuit will be getting a new district attorney. Jared Williams defeated incumbent Natalie Paine in a very tight race.

Williams took 50.5% of the vote over Paine’s 49.5% to seal the victory to serve as DA for Richmond, Columbia, and Burke counties. That margin between the two razor-thin at 1,592 votes.

“We’re proud of the work that we’ve done,” said Williams.

Paine conceded Wednesday night to Williams.

Natalie Paine’s statement conceding the election.

As Williams eyes to start his tenure as DA, he’s putting a lot of that focus on kids.

He said, “I want to make sure we keep our kids in classrooms, not courtrooms. That we make sure that young people find job sites so they don’t end up in and out of jail cells. And I want to make sure we have a district attorney’s office that reduces crime not only reacts to it.”

Williams explained a way to reduce crime would be to start a pre-trial diversion program.

He added, “It doesn’t make any sense why you wouldn’t have a program like that when it allows you more efficiency. You help keep people’s records clean for low-level crimes. While giving your prosecutors the time and resources that they need to go after the crimes that directly impact community safety.”

Williams also hopes to create more diversity within the DA office.

He said, “We’re always going to go with experience and who’s best with serving the community. When you don’t have diverse backgrounds informing the decision making that impacts the community, it’s impossible to have an office that protects the community if it doesn’t already reflect the community.”

If confirmed, Williams will be the first African-American to serve as DA for the Augusta Judicial Circuit.