AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Incoming District Attorney Jared Williams says he will recuse himself from the case of a Richmond County Deputy charged with assaulting another deputy.
Deputy Brandon Keathley is charged in the February 7th incident.
He’s accused of hitting another deputy over the head with a flashlight, while both were investigating a murder.
Williams currently works for the hawk law group, which is representing Keathley.
He calls the case a conflict of interest.
Statement below:
“Mr. Keathley is currently represented by The Hawk Firm, of which I am a member. Once I take office, I will declare this conflict to the Attorney General’s Office and the case will be reassigned to another DA’s Office from around the state. This is the same procedure that was violated earlier this year in the Ahmaud Arbery Case. I take the ethics code very seriously. The DA has a tremendous amount of power in our criminal justice system. The only way to ensure that power is not abused is to have a District Attorney who is committed to justice, fairness, and the highest ethical integrity.”
MORE TOP STORIES:
- District Attorney-Elect Jared Williams to recuse himself in deputy assault case
- Columbia County Christmas Parade route announced
- COVID-19 vaccination cards will be issued, health officials say
- Search for missing Warren County woman
- Second stimulus checks: McConnell says ‘compromise is within reach’
- Tiger nearly tears off volunteer’s arm at Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Carole Baskin says
- Walmart announces 4th round of cash bonuses for employees
- Ohio woman arrested in Arizona with hundreds of pounds of marijuana, thousands of fentanyl pills, cocaine