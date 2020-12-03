District Attorney-Elect Jared Williams to recuse himself in deputy assault case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Incoming District Attorney Jared Williams says he will recuse himself from the case of a Richmond County Deputy charged with assaulting another deputy.

Deputy Brandon Keathley is charged in the February 7th incident.

He’s accused of hitting another deputy over the head with a flashlight, while both were investigating a murder.

Williams currently works for the hawk law group, which is representing Keathley.

He calls the case a conflict of interest.

Statement below:

“Mr. Keathley is currently represented by The Hawk Firm, of which I am a member. Once I take office, I will declare this conflict to the Attorney General’s Office and the case will be reassigned to another DA’s Office from around the state. This is the same procedure that was violated earlier this year in the Ahmaud Arbery Case. I take the ethics code very seriously. The DA has a tremendous amount of power in our criminal justice system. The only way to ensure that power is not abused is to have a District Attorney who is committed to justice, fairness, and the highest ethical integrity.”

