Disney sending Allendale boy who gave up trip to help Hurricane Dorian victims to Disney World

(ABC NEWS) – A really sweet surprise for the little boy we introduced you to last week – who gave up the money he saved for a trip to Disney World – to help feed those affected by hurricane Dorian.

He’s the young boy who saved up for a trip to disney world, but instead used the money to serve others in Allendale.

“I’m in south Carolina….giving out free chips, water and hot dogs to people that are going to different places to live because of hurricane Dorian.”

“When people were hungry I wanted them to have something to eat.”

Inspired by his incredible generosity, Disney is giving him a surprise fit for Disney royalty, all on his actual 7th birthday.

“As a gift to you, we want you to enjoy a getaway at the Disney resort later this month!”

This morning – jermaine’s transcending message to each of us…

“Be strong, and if you do good things you will be rewarded.”