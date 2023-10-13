AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Disney on Ice Presents Find Your Hero is making its way to the James Brown Arena.

Performers hit the ice early in prepration for the big event and they’re excited to bring their magical performance to Augusta.

“Disney on Ice Presents Find Your Hero is a collection of six amazing Disney stories. We feature the classic stories such as the Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast. Along with some of the more modern stories like Moana, Frozen, and Encanto. We also have amazing hosts, Minnie, Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, who take us from tale to tale and engage with our audience and its such a fun time,” said Performer, Skye Patton.

The performers at Disney on Ice believe that the show will be a great expierence for fans of all ages.

“I know we love watching the show as well and we have tons of different tricks. We even have a flying unicorn donkey in our Encanto segment, which truly makes the number an amazing one for all, you can find something for the whole family, tons of laughs, and amazing moments to celebrate with your friends and family”

Disney on Ice will have 7 shows from October 13-15th, and tickets are on sale now.

“I remember my first Disney on Ice show that I went to when I was 8 years old, and it’s just an amazing experience. All of the tricks the twirls, the amazing costumes, seeing your favorite Disney characters come to life. Its amazing.”