Discovery extended in nude dancing suit,leaving them open for Masters

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) The dancing -will continue- at Augusta’s downtown adult night clubs.

The owners of the discotheque sued last year after the city would not allow the transfer of the nude dancing license.

Now The federal court has extended the discovery period for the case until middle April.

Augusta leaders decided to allow the suit to run its course before taking action because losing could be costly.

If we lost the case or if the court decided we were wrong it would cost us a great deal of money if we go ahead and close them down so I think the best thing to do is give them an opportunity of operating as long as the court is in the discovery phase and be done with it,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Lawyers of both sides agreed to the extension.

The ruling means the clubs should be open during Masters.