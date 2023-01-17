ATLANTA (WJBF) — Governor Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday that residents can start applying for disaster assistance from storms that pushed through the state on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Two of the hardest hit in our area were Warren County and McDuffie County. But they aren’t included in the declaration. Only residents of Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, or Troup Counties are eligible.

“The declaration will provide resources to help cover the costs of the severe storms and tornadoes that took place on January 12,” said Chris Stallings, GEMA/HS Director. “It will be a great benefit to the communities in efforts to recover from this event.”

The relief is to be provided to residents in counties affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.

No CSRA counties are listed as being eligible for assistance, even though several counties experienced damage. No reason was provided as to what qualified counties to receive disaster assistance.