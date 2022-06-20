AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Dirty Dancing in Concert World Tour is coming to Augusta and fans are ready to have the time of their lives.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary, Lionsgate is putting on a concert wit a full-size cinema screen with a

band and singers live on stage.

The concert is coming here to Augusta on December 2nd, at the Bell Auditorium.

Audiences can expect to hear their favorite songs performed in sync as a digitally remastered version of the film plays.

Fan’s are encouraged to stay for the encore party and continue to sing and dance the night away to their favorite Dirty Dancing songs.

Dirty Dancing in Concert will tour in 35 cities in North America in 2022.

For more info CLICK HERE.