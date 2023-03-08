COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District has announced that they will be participating in a Digital Learning Day on Friday, March 10th.

District leaders released a press release on Wednesday making the announcement.

According to the announcement, students who are participating in Digital Learning Day at school will be dismissed early, and the remainder of the day will be used for parent-teacher conferences.

District leaders say early dismissal times are as follows: 11:00 A.M. for middle schools, 11:05 A.M. for high schools, and 12:10 P.M. for elementary schools.

District leaders also announce that Columbia County schools will be closed on Monday, March 13th for a student-teacher break, but the district offices will be open.

School operations will resume as normally scheduled on Tuesday, March 14th.