AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Shawn Larson and his son Leon were enjoying the playground at Diamond Lakes, but they know the current situation with the bathrooms can cut their visit short.

“It means you don’t get to spend as much time there as you like if a kid has got to go, they got to go the house is a little bit far away it means you have to pack everything up and leave early,” said Larson.

Not far from where they were playing, city crews were rushing to get the restrooms ready to re-open. After hearing from frustrated city leaders who approved a half million dollars for repairs back in May, only to have the bathroom doors remain locked.

“I brought it in under an emergency work order so that people would have the opportunity to utilize the restroom in a civilized way in 2022 so I’m not buying any argument,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

City officials went before commissioners saying the project was designed to take three to four months and is 85 percent complete. But commissioners were in no mood for explanations.

“Port-a-potties out there, 100-degree weather, nasty, kids trying to go out there and play t-ball, baseball out there, we can’t provide them with adequate bathrooms,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

But other commissioners are not as hasty to beat up on those getting the bathrooms fixed.

“I think our staff is doing a good job, maybe they could do a little better, we talked to them and encourage them to do better,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The outlook for the bathrooms is looking better. The plan is to have them re-open by Friday.