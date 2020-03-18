Diablo’s Food Truck feeding schools, neighborhoods, and others in need across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- A local restaurant is going mobile to help the CSRA during these trying times. Diablo’s Food Truck in Grovetown is doing whatever it can to make sure no one goes hungry.

The Diablo’s Food Truck is partnering with Golden Harvest, all county schools across the two-state, and even local neighborhoods in need.

It all began when the owner of the Food Truck, Bethany Gibson, wanted to help low-income students get served a nice hot meal.

In order to keep privacy and respect social distancing guidelines, schools will give her a number of students in need. They have set up discreet delivery and pick up locations with a school official.

Gibson said she’s targeting to feed at least 50 people per day, which will put her at a cost on average of $150.

“It was just kind of a pull on my heart,” says Gibson. “We serve food every day, and I have children, and I just feel like God put it on my heart, and I put it out there, and now it’s just going to come to fruition.”

If you’re a local community in need, Gibson is asking that one community leader reach out to her to organize a plan.

You can call the Diablo’s location in Grovetown. This location is the only one with the food truck.

Their first expected delivery and pick up is tonight, Wednesday, in Aiken County.