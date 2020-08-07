Development Authority supports R&B Hall discussions

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Discussions with the organizers of the proposed Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in Augusta are being planned, being applauded.

This week commissioners approved having city leaders hold phone conversations with Lamont Robinson about the plans to hold an induction ceremony in Augusta August.

The head of the Augusta Economic Development Authority has talked with Robinson and says the city needs to understand the details of the proposal.

“I think it is worth pursuing I think it’s worth seeing what are the details of the project what are the physical requirements of such a project and how can you partner between the city and the various organizations around the Augusta with Mister Robinson to make something work,” said Cal Wray President of the Augusta Economic Development Authority.

Organizers have requested 150 thousand dollars to hold a free to the public induction ceremony and music festival in Augusta next year, Wray says any event like this involvement from the local community would take place.