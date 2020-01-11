Developers want street named after Topgolf

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A future golf-entertainment complex could have its own street named.

Real estate developers are looking to have River Shoals Parkway renamed to Topgolf Way, according to documents filed with the Augusta-Richmond County Engineering Services Committee.

We’re told the developer wants Topgolf Way to match Cabela Drive as a locator.

Construction is underway on the new Topgolf in Augusta. But when it’s finished, it may look a little different than you have imagined.

You can check it out just before the 2020 Masters Tournament.