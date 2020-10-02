Developers aiming to build a new James Brown Arena in 2022

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The James Brown Arena has been the place to be for the biggest events in the CSRA for the last 40 plus years. From UFC fights to graduations this is a place of memories but people are saying it’s time for a new beginning.

“This new arena is going to be world-class. It’s top-notch. It’s going to be a regional destination. It’s going to be a point of pride for Augusta for decades to come,” said Brad Usry, Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority Committee Chairman.

High hopes Thursday as the ARCCA and the New JBA Project Team showed off the new entertainment site.

Local business owner Gigi Smith is excited about a new JBA. She said, “It’s not only going to be a good look for Augusta, it’s going to bring more revenue. It’s going to bring in more visitors.”

In the video, you can see how it’s planned to increase the stadium’s capacity by 30%. Ten-thousand seats depending on the event. The venue would be 10 stories tall at the same site where the current JBA is and the new building would connect to the Bell Auditorium.

“I think our hands forced now. We have a building that’s 42, 43 years old and it’s obsolete. We’re having to turn shows down because we can’t handle the weight of the shows,” said Usry.

Developers say the current JBA has water issues in the lower floors of the building but with a new arena, the options for success are endless.

“There are a lot of larger events, regional basketball games, NCAA and other sports organizations that in the past we’ve been unable to bid on because our arena just wasn’t big enough. So, we’re looking forward to the opportunities to go out and try to get some of these events for Augusta,” explained Brian Graham, CEO of the Augusta Sports Council.

“Instead of us having to go to South Carolina other parts of Georgia, people can come here now and come to all the events,” said Smith.

Usry added, “The way Augusta is growing; we need entertainment like this to continue to grow.”

It’s hoped for the new JBA to break ground in early 2022. The price tag on the venue is about $228 million and developers are seeking a $25 million match from the city through the next sales tax.

The JBA plans do not include a new parking deck.